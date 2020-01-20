You are the owner of this article.
Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 21, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 21:

CITY

The Philomath Planning Commission plans to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

The agenda includes:

• The election of a chair and vice chair.

• An update on an agreement between city and Benton County for joint management of the Philomath Urban Growth Area.

• A discussion on development code involving modifications to approved plans and conditions of approval, along with requested changes involving the definition of a recreational vehicle park, use of an RV as a dwelling and changes to the industrial districts section of code that outlines allowed uses.

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for a work session and at noon for its regular meeting at 205 NW Fifth St., in Corvallis.

The work session agenda includes:

• A discussion on a resolution for the “Climate Crisis and New Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goal.”

• An update on the Lincoln Health Center.

• A discussion on Starr Creek Road right-of-way dedication and easement.

• A discussion on adjustments to the county’s supplement budget.

The board’s regular meeting agenda includes:

• A vote on the approval of a consent calendar that includes various appointments to boards and committees; a discussion and decision to approve the 2020 revised fee schedule for the RV park at the fairgrounds; approval for the drug treatment court to apply for a grant; the establishment of a new public health position; and minutes from past meetings.

• A discussion and decision on ratifying a tentative memorandum of agreement between the county and the Oregon Nurses Association.

• A discussion and decision on adopting a resolution to authorize a financing of real and personal property in a principal amount not to exceed $10 million and related matters.

• A discussion and decision on recommending a predesign consultant for the criminal justice system improvement project.

• A discussion and decision on the establishment and formation of the Benton County 911 Emergency Communications Services County Service District.

• A discussion and decision to remove the weight limit posting on Tobe Creek Road Bridge.

— Philomath Express

