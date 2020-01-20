Tuesday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 21, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, Jan. 21:

CITY

The Philomath Planning Commission plans to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

The agenda includes:

• The election of a chair and vice chair.

• An update on an agreement between city and Benton County for joint management of the Philomath Urban Growth Area.

• A discussion on development code involving modifications to approved plans and conditions of approval, along with requested changes involving the definition of a recreational vehicle park, use of an RV as a dwelling and changes to the industrial districts section of code that outlines allowed uses.

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for a work session and at noon for its regular meeting at 205 NW Fifth St., in Corvallis.

The work session agenda includes:

