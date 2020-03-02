Tuesday’s Public Meetings (March 3, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, March 3:

FIRE DISTRICT

The Philomath Fire & Rescue board plans to meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Station 201 on Main Street.

The agenda includes the appointment of a budget committee and discussions on board goals, the chief’s goals and a newspaper article. There will also be a review of this year’s appreciation dinner and the board will vote on a second reading of a discrimination and harassment policy.

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday for a 9 a.m. work session and noon meeting.

The work session’s agenda includes discussion of sustainability and inclusive issues relating to the remodeling of the building at 4500 Research Way in Corvallis.

The noon meeting agenda includes a public hearing on an application by William and Eija Emmingham to annex their property on Hawk Crest Drive into the Philomath Fire & Rescue district. The property has an approved residence on it that’s currently not in a fire district.