Tuesday’s Public Meetings (March 17, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, March 17:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plan to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday to consider declaring a state of emergency. With the declaration, Benton County can access state and federal resources if the emergency response exceeds local capacity. Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide emergency declaration on March 8.

In addition, the Emergency Operations Center will be activated jointly by Benton County and the City of Corvallis.

“Benton County Health Department has helped coordinate the information flow with our local and state partners for the past several weeks as the coronavirus threat has grown,” commissioner Pat Malone said. “The situation has rapidly evolved, and now it’s time to ensure we have a systematic way to sustain this response over time.”

Malone said the utmost concern for staff has been taken into consideration.