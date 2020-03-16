Tuesday’s Public Meetings (March 17, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, March 17:
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners plan to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday to consider declaring a state of emergency. With the declaration, Benton County can access state and federal resources if the emergency response exceeds local capacity. Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide emergency declaration on March 8.
In addition, the Emergency Operations Center will be activated jointly by Benton County and the City of Corvallis.
“Benton County Health Department has helped coordinate the information flow with our local and state partners for the past several weeks as the coronavirus threat has grown,” commissioner Pat Malone said. “The situation has rapidly evolved, and now it’s time to ensure we have a systematic way to sustain this response over time.”
Malone said the utmost concern for staff has been taken into consideration.
“We feel confident that we can activate the EOC while keeping the staff safe, and hopefully mitigating the spread of the virus,” Malone said. “As for the families in Benton County, we encourage the public to review their family emergency plan and stay informed with information from reliable sources in order to make the best decisions for you, your family and your loved ones.”
According to the county’s website, the commissioners will not be physically meeting but will instead meet remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Benton County’s Facebook page.
— Philomath Express