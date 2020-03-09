Tuesday’s Public Meetings (March 10, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, March 10:

CITY

The Philomath Police Committee plans to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Chief of Police Ken Rueben plans to provide a staffing update and discuss an accreditation review.

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Corvallis Depot (700 SW Washington Ave., Corvallis) for a goal-setting work session.

Updates are expected from the Criminal Justice Operations Team and HOPE Advisory Board along with the latest on COVID-19. An Umatilla flooding debriefing is also on the schedule. In addition, commissioners will share any updates that they may have.

— Philomath Express

