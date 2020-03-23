Tuesday’s Public Meetings (March 24, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, March 24:

CITY

The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee plans to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss labor negotiations and employee salary schedules, as well as its social service agency funding program.

To maintain compliance with public meeting laws, a limited number of chairs will be provided in the council room for citizens to listen to the meeting, however, social distancing will be enforced as a precaution to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The city will stream the meeting live online and encourages those interested to view from their homes. An audio recording of the meeting will also be posted on the city’s website Wednesday morning.

To listen to and view the meeting, go online to: https://zoom.us/j/490144040 (Meeting ID: 490-144-040).

To listen via a phone, dial 312-626-6799 (Meeting ID: 490-144-040).

City staff advises that for best results, downloading and using the Zoom app on a smartphone is the best way to listen to or view the meeting.