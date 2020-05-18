Tuesday’s Public Meetings (May 19, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Tuesday, May 19:
CITY
The Philomath Police Committee plans to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday and the Finance and Administrative Committee will follow with a meeting at 4 p.m.
The Police Committee agenda includes updates on staffing, the COVID-19 response and a radar sign.
The Finance and Administrative Committee’s agenda includes discussion of social service agency funding and city policy on cybersecurity.
City officials encourage virtual attendance through the Zoom application for those interesting in watching or listening. Go online to the city’s website (www.ci.philomath.or.us) to find a link to the video feed, or call in to 312-626-6799 to listen. The Zoom meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is “Philomath.” For those with no phone or internet access, a limited number of chairs will be provided at City Hall to comply with public meetings laws and social distancing requirements.
COUNTY
The Benton County Board of Commissioners plan to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday through videoconferencing.
The agenda will include a discussion of the Stand By Me project, a public hearing on formation of a reimbursement district for Judy Lane road improvements, applications for COVID-19 reimbursements and a health insurance marketplace grant, and discussion of the Corvallis/Benton County emergency operations center.
The public can follow the proceedings online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/194100941 or facebook.com/BentonCoGov or over the phone by calling 1-571-317-3112 and entering access code 194-100-941#.
— Philomath Express
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!