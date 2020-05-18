Tuesday’s Public Meetings (May 19, 2020)

City officials encourage virtual attendance through the Zoom application for those interesting in watching or listening. Go online to the city’s website (www.ci.philomath.or.us) to find a link to the video feed, or call in to 312-626-6799 to listen. The Zoom meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is “Philomath.” For those with no phone or internet access, a limited number of chairs will be provided at City Hall to comply with public meetings laws and social distancing requirements.