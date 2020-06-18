Twenty-six from Philomath, Blodgett receive LBCC degrees, certificates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn-Benton Community College awarded 923 degrees and certificates to 818 students in its 52nd graduating class. Among those were 26 from Philomath and Blodgett.

Although unable to hold a formal commencement ceremony this year due to pandemic concerns, LBCC honored graduates with online recognition, a commemorative video and more. School officials said that approach serves as a placeholder until the school can honor its graduates in person.

LBCC plans to celebrate its first-ever combined commencement in June 2021, which will commemorate both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

The school lists the following Philomath graduates receiving degrees or certificates: