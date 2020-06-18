Twenty-six from Philomath, Blodgett receive LBCC degrees, certificates

Linn-Benton Community College
MARK YLEN, MID-VALLEY MEDIA

Linn-Benton Community College awarded 923 degrees and certificates to 818 students in its 52nd graduating class. Among those were 26 from Philomath and Blodgett.

Although unable to hold a formal commencement ceremony this year due to pandemic concerns, LBCC honored graduates with online recognition, a commemorative video and more. School officials said that approach serves as a placeholder until the school can honor its graduates in person.

LBCC plans to celebrate its first-ever combined commencement in June 2021, which will commemorate both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

The school lists the following Philomath graduates receiving degrees or certificates:

Shelbie L. Ballweber, associate of general studies; Joshua C. Boynton, associate of applied science, mechatronics/industrial automation technology; Jena G. Collins, associate of applied science. nursing; April M. Dreiszus, one-year certificate, accounting clerk; Tyler J. Griffin, associate of applied science, automotive technology; Josephine L. Guenther-York, associate of arts, Oregon transfer; Eric M. Higday, associate of applied science, computer-aided design/drafting technology; Kymberly J. King, associate of general studies, one-year certificate, dental assistant; Kyndal D. Marshall, associate of general studies, one-year certificate, dental assistant; Conor R. McCoy, associate of general studies, associate of applied science, computer-aided design/drafting technology;

Kristi T. McMorran, associate of applied science, medical assistant, one-year certificate, coding and reimbursement specialist; Robert Nelson, associate of applied science, heavy equipment/diesel technology; Briley E. Pompe, associate of applied science non-destructive test and evaluation; Reid W. Priewe, associate of general studies; Loren R. Rogers, associate of science, exercise and sport science emphasis; Jonathan S. Sattler, associate of applied science, non-destructive test and evaluation; Jackson D. Seim, associate of applied science, heavy equipment/diesel Technology; Amanda M. Sever, associate of applied science, nursing; Andrew J. Sorensen, associate of arts, Oregon transfer; Emma K. Staten, associate of arts, Oregon transfer;

Amelia R. Vaage, associate of applied science, occupational therapy assistant; Bryson C. Van Laere, associate of applied science, computer-aided design/drafting technology; Kevin M. Weitzel, associate of applied science, criminal justice; Micah J. Zimmerman, associate of applied science, diagnostic imaging; Eve I. Zoller, associate of science, biological sciences emphasis.

From Blodgett, Dominique C. Shirley, associate of applied science, animal technology horse management.

