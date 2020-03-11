Two coronavirus cases believed at vets home in Lebanon

As of late Wednesday, there were 21 coronavirus cases in Oregon and more than 1,000 nationwide. Worldwide, there are more than 115,000 cases and there have been more than 4,200 deaths.

Other recent cases were confirmed in Polk, Marion and Deschutes counties.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the Linn County cases had no known close contacts with confirmed cases, so they are considered community-spread, health officials said in a prepared statement Wednesday evening.

An Infection Control and Specimen Collection Strike Team will work with the Veterans Home staff to assess infection control. The team will collect specimen samples for COVID-19 testing from all residents and care providers.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, residents with symptoms were initially tested for flu, and respiratory illness. As an extra precaution, that facility had previously switched its ventilation system to circulating 100% outside air to mitigate the potential spread of infectious disease.

The residents continued to receive appropriate medical care and were placed in isolation. Infectious disease prevention protocols were followed to protect other residents and staff.