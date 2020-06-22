Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Benton County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including two in Benton County, and two additional deaths. The state’s death toll from the coronavirus has now reached 192.

According to data released by the state, Oregon now has 7,083 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

The largest cluster of new cases reported Monday came in Marion County, which saw 47 new cases. Washington (27), Multnomah (17) and Clackamas (15) also saw notably large spikes.

Oregon’s 191st COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old man in Lincoln County who died June 16 in his residence and tested positive on June 17. He did not have underlying medical conditions.

The state’s 192nd COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18. According to OHA, additional information about this COVID-19 related death is still pending.

Benton County has had 69 COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the disease, while Linn has had 129 cases and nine deaths, according to OHA data.

The United States has had nearly 2.3 million cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Monday, the national death toll stood at 119,923.