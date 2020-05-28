Unemployment hits record highs in April in mid-valley

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Linn County’s unemployment rate skyrocketed to 15.6% in April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, while Benton County’s surged to 10.2%, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department on Wednesday.

Both are new and unfortunate records since the state began collecting county-by-county unemployment data in 1990, said Patrick O’Connor, regional economist for the agency.

And those numbers will surely be worse for May results as COVID-19 continues to hammer the economy of the mid-Willamette Valley, Oregon and the United States.

“Although claims have slowed down in recent weeks, they’re still coming in at high levels. I wouldn’t expect the rate to go down, but it won’t be the same kind of jump that we saw in April,” O’Connor said.

The statewide unemployment rate for April was at 14.8%, up from its revised March rate of 3.9%.

The U.S. unemployment rate for April was estimated at 14.7, up from 4.4% in March. “Nationally, it was the largest one month jump in the unemployment rate in the history of the series, which goes back to 1948,” O’Connor said. “These statistics we have now came about because of the Great Depression.”