Unemployment rates drop in Benton County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While unemployment rates in the mid-Willamette Valley continue to drop from record levels, Benton County is still experiencing heavy job losses.

“We’ve seen some bounce-back as things have reopened, but clearly, we’re not back to anywhere near normal,” said Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department.

And a typical economy won’t occur until COVID-19 numbers decrease to the point where people are comfortable going out to restaurants and returning to other normal consumer and spending habits, O’Connor added.

“It’s tough to think we’re going to return to normal until the virus is contained,” he said.

Benton County’s unemployment rate fell to 7.7% after surging to 10.6% in April, according to OED data recently released.

In February, before the novel coronavirus pandemic and responding government restrictions caused massive job losses, Benton County’s unemployment rate was 2.6%.

Statewide, Oregon’s unemployment rate was 10.4% for July, down from its April peak of 14.9%.

The United States unemployment rate stood at 11.2% for July, compared to its April high point of 14.7%. The national unemployment rate was at 3.5% in February.