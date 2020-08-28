Unemployment rates drop in Benton County

While unemployment rates in the mid-Willamette Valley continue to drop from record levels, Benton County is still experiencing heavy job losses.
“We’ve seen some bounce-back as things have reopened, but clearly, we’re not back to anywhere near normal,” said Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department.
And a typical economy won’t occur until COVID-19 numbers decrease to the point where people are comfortable going out to restaurants and returning to other normal consumer and spending habits, O’Connor added.
“It’s tough to think we’re going to return to normal until the virus is contained,” he said.
Benton County’s unemployment rate fell to 7.7% after surging to 10.6% in April, according to OED data recently released.
In February, before the novel coronavirus pandemic and responding government restrictions caused massive job losses, Benton County’s unemployment rate was 2.6%.
Statewide, Oregon’s unemployment rate was 10.4% for July, down from its April peak of 14.9%.
The United States unemployment rate stood at 11.2% for July, compared to its April high point of 14.7%. The national unemployment rate was at 3.5% in February.
In Benton County, most industries in the private sector showed employment gains in July. Highlights for July included health care, which added 70 jobs, and construction, which added 50 workers.
The leisure and hospitality sector in Benton County was one of the rare exceptions to the job growth. In the last month, leisure and hospitality shed 160 jobs or 6.6% in Benton County. That sector’s employment is down 1,990 jobs, or 47%, compared with July 2019.
“It’s showing us as a little steeper than what we’ve seen statewide,” O’Connor said. “No question leisure and hospitality has been the hardest hit area anywhere in Oregon, and across the nation, really.”
Manufacturing also dropped 90 jobs in Corvallis and surrounding areas in July for a drop of 3.7%.
