University of Utah dean's list includes Kenan Conner

Philomath High graduate Kenan Conner earned a spot on the University of Utah’s spring dean’s list.
Conner, who graduated with the Class of 2018, is majoring in quantitative analysis of markets and organizations. The university is located in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Conner was among more than 7,500 students named to the dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
