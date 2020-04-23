Vehicle fatality occurs on KV Highway; OSP needs help on identification

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Highway 18 claimed the life of a driver that law enforcement officials have not yet been able to identify.

The crash occurred at 2:47 a.m. near milepost 15, which is located about 2 miles north of Kings Valley Road’s intersection with Maple Grove Road, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP’s preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle of an unknown color and believed to be an early 2000s (possibly 2004) Dodge Caravan was westbound on Highway 18 when it left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. The operator was pronounced deceased.

OSP officials reported, “As of this time, the operator of the vehicle has not been identified and the vehicle registration is not able to be determined.”

OSP is requesting anyone who might have information on the operator or the vehicle to contact the Oregon State Police Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave information for Sgt. Brad Hessel or Senior Trooper Dan Davis.

The Polk County Sheriffs Office, Grand Ronde Police Department and West Valley Fire Department assisted OSP on the response.

