Waldport man, 86, killed in Highway 20 crash; Philomath truck driver uninjured

Waldport man, 86, killed in Highway 20 crash; Philomath truck driver uninjured

Highway 20 crash

A logging truck driven by Rodney Smith, of Philomath, is seen on Highway 20 after hit by a Honda Accord east of Toledo. The preliminary investigation reports that the Accord's driver lost control and drifted over into opposite lane. Max Metcalf, 86, of Waldport was killed in the crash.

 OREGON STATE POLICE, PROVIDED

An 86-year-old Waldport man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 east of Toledo, the Oregon State Police reported. A 67-year-old Philomath man was not injured.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at 10:49 a.m., in an area near milepost 11, which is located roughly 4 miles east of Toledo and nine miles west of Eddyville.

OSP reported that its preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Accord, operated by Max Metcalf, 86, of Waldport, was traveling eastbound when it lost control and slid into the westbound lane. The Accord was struck by a westbound Peterbilt log truck, operated by Rodney Smith, 67, of Philomath.

Metcalf sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Highway 20 was closed intermittently for five hours following the crash.

It’s the second fatality on Highway 20 in the past five days. On May 13, Patrick Goddard, 23, of Eugene was killed in a single-vehicle crash six miles west of Eddyville.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and Toledo Fire and Rescue assisted OSP at the crash scene.

