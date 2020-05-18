Waldport man, 86, killed in Highway 20 crash; Philomath truck driver uninjured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 86-year-old Waldport man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 east of Toledo, the Oregon State Police reported. A 67-year-old Philomath man was not injured.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at 10:49 a.m., in an area near milepost 11, which is located roughly 4 miles east of Toledo and nine miles west of Eddyville.

OSP reported that its preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Accord, operated by Max Metcalf, 86, of Waldport, was traveling eastbound when it lost control and slid into the westbound lane. The Accord was struck by a westbound Peterbilt log truck, operated by Rodney Smith, 67, of Philomath.

Metcalf sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Highway 20 was closed intermittently for five hours following the crash.

It’s the second fatality on Highway 20 in the past five days. On May 13, Patrick Goddard, 23, of Eugene was killed in a single-vehicle crash six miles west of Eddyville.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and Toledo Fire and Rescue assisted OSP at the crash scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.