Washington man killed in one-vehicle crash on Kings Valley Highway

Kings Valley Highway crash

A 24-year-old Washington man died last weekend in this crash on Kings Valley Highway.

 OREGON STATE POLICE, PROVIDED

A one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Highway 18 claimed the life of a 24-year-old Washington man.

Anthony Maestas, of Vancouver, Washington, died in the crash, which occurred at 2:47 a.m., near milepost 15, located about 2 miles north of Kings Valley Road’s intersection with Maple Grove Road, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP’s preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle of an unknown color and believed to be an early 2000s (possibly 2004) Dodge Caravan was westbound on Highway 18 when it left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

The Polk County Sheriffs Office, Grand Ronde Police Department and West Valley Fire Department assisted OSP on the response.

