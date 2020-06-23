Water shut-off to affect section of town on Thursday morning

Philomath residents in the area of North 13th to North 15th streets from Main to Pioneer streets will see an interruption in water service on Thursday, the city announced.
The shut-off is related to the installation of a new water pipe tie-in for a housing project in the vicinity. The city said the water shut-off will begin at 8 a.m. and last until approximately noon.
A state-required precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for the affected area when the water comes back on until test samples confirm the safety of the water. Door hangers were to be delivered to affected houses Tuesday, notifying them of the shutdown, and hangers will be again delivered when the boil water notice is cancelled, the city said.
For more information, see the city’s website or call Public Works at 541-929-3579.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!