Wednesday’s Public Meetings (April 15, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, April 15:

CITY

The Philomath Budget Committee plans to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday through videoconferencing.

The agenda includes election of a committee chair, approval of minutes, public comments, a budget message and review of the General Fund budget.

The evening will also include business involving the Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee with a similar list of agenda items.

Just prior at 5:45 p.m., the Urban Renewal Agency will convene for quick business.

The meetings convene at City Hall with limited seating that allows for social distancing protocols, but officials encourage virtual attendance through the Zoom application for those interesting in watching or listening. Go online to the city’s website (www.ci.philomath.or.us) to find a link to the video feed, or call in to 312-626-6799 to listen. The meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is “Philomath.”