Wednesday’s Public Meetings (April 8, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, April 8:

CITY

The Philomath Budget Committee plans to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday through videoconferencing, although a limited number of chairs will be available for citizens at City Hall with social distancing protocols in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will serve as an orientation for the committee.

City officials are strongly encouraging all citizens that are able to use the video link or phone number provided to listen to the meeting from home. An audio recording of the meeting will be posted to the city website the morning after the meeting.

To listen to and view the meeting, go to: https://zoom.us/j/255910064 (meeting ID: 255 910 064). To listen on a phone, call 312-626-6799 (meeting ID: 255 910 064).

— Philomath Express

