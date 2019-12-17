Wednesday’s Public Meetings (Dec. 18, 2019)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, Aug. 18:
CITY
The Philomath Public Works Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall to discuss the latest information involving the water treatment plant project.
The committee features Mayor Eric Niemann, and councilors Doug Edmonds and Chas Jones. City staff likely to be present included City Manager Chris Workman, Public Works Director Kevin Fear, Public Works Operations Supervisor Garry Black and Finance Director Joan Swanson.
