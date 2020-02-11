Wednesday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 12, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, Feb. 12:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday with the Community Development, Public Works and Natural Areas and Parks departments.

The Community Development portion of the meeting includes updates on the solid waste program and vehicle camping code drafting along with discussion of agritourism and a potential code amendment project as well as the latest status on the 2040 and Sustainability Program.

Public Works will discuss north and south segments of the Highway 20 path and updates on its fleet, roads, safety and transit.

Natural Areas and Parks will hear an update from the Fort Hoskins Committee and have discussions involving the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District, Resource Stewardship Plan and vegetation management.

— Philomath Express

