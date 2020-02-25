Wednesday’s Public Meetings (Feb. 26, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, Feb. 26:
COUNTY
The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (HOPE) Advisory Board will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Center located at the corner of Northwest Jackson and Northwest 12th Street behind the First Methodist Church (1165 NW Monroe Ave.).
The agenda includes:
-
• An overview of the bylaws value to guide the planning process.
• A presentation on the spectrum of housing options and resources.
• A work group discussion.
• A discussion on the educational needs and interests of the board.
The board also provides time for public comments at the beginning of the meeting.
— Philomath Express
Brad Fuqua
Editor
