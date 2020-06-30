Wednesday’s Public Meetings (July 1, 2020)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, July 1:

The Philomath City Council’s Inclusivity Ad-Hoc Committee plans to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday through videoconferencing.

The committee’s mission is “to promote ethical and responsive municipal government which provides its citizenry with high-quality municipal services in an efficient and cost-effective manner.”

The committee includes Mayor Eric Niemann, City Councilor Chas Jones and City Councilor Ruth Causey. The working group held its first meeting this past Thursday and drafted an inclusivity resolution.

The group is working toward approval of the resolution at the July 13 City Council meeting.

Anyone who wants to participate is asked to contact City Manager Chris Workman prior to the start of the meeting by phone (541-929-6148) or email (chris.workman@philomathoregon.gov).

City meetings are provided live to anyone who wants to view and listen in. Information on accessing the meeting via the Zoom application is available on the city’s website (ci.philomath.or.us).

— Philomath Express

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.