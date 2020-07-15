Wednesday’s Public Meetings (July 15, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, July 15:
CITY
The 2040 Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee plans to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday through videoconferencing.
The meeting agenda includes:
• A review of preliminary results on a commercial and industrial land sufficiency analysis.
• Discussion of preliminary target industries and required site types.
• Discussion of economic development policies.
The meeting will be provided live to anyone who wants to view and listen in. Information on accessing the meeting via the Zoom application is available on the city’s website and on the meeting agenda.
— Philomath Express
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!