You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wednesday’s Public Meetings (June 24, 2020)

Wednesday’s Public Meetings (June 24, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath School District Office artwork
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, June 24:

The Philomath School Board will convene at 7 p.m. Wednesday through videoconferencing for a special meeting.

Board members will discuss plans moving forward involving the school superintendent position.

Prior to the open meeting, the board will meet in executive session at 6:30 p.m. (closed to the public) as allowed by law to discuss labor negotiations.

— Philomath Express

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News