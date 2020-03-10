You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday’s Public Meetings (March 11, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, March 11:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet for a meeting with the fair manager and fair board chair at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Benton County Fairgrounds. The meeting will take place in the fairgrounds board room.

The agenda includes an update on the facilities master plan, discussion of a Benton County exotic animal ordinance and this year’s fair and rodeo.

— Philomath Express

