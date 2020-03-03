You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday’s Public Meetings (March 4, 2020)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, March 4:

COUNTY

The Benton County Management Team plans to meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Sunset Building at 4077 SW Research Way in Corvallis.

The agenda includes a coronavirus update a review of a policy that outlines procedures of the county’s response to major disasters and the employee emergency notification protocols. Other items for discussion include personnel action process change and performance management committee membership.

The meeting will take place in the first floor meeting room.

— Philomath Express

