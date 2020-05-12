Wednesday’s Public Meetings (May 13, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, May 13:

CITY

The Philomath Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee and the Philomath Budget Committee will both meet via videoconferencing at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The URA committee’s meeting agenda includes final discussion of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and consideration of adopting the budget and property tax rate. The URA committee typically meets toward the beginning of the evening’s business.

The Budget Committee meeting’s agenda includes a General Fund update, review of the Community Development Fund and Economic Development Fund and consideration of approving the budget and tax rate.

The meetings convene at City Hall with limited seating that allows for social distancing protocols, but officials encourage virtual attendance through the Zoom application for those interesting in watching or listening. Go online to the city’s website (www.ci.philomath.or.us) to find a link to the video feed, or call in to 312-626-6799 to listen. The Zoom meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is “Philomath.”

— Philomath Express

