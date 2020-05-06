You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wednesday’s Public Meetings (May 6, 2020)

Wednesday’s Public Meetings (May 6, 2020)

{{featured_button_text}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, May 6:

COUNTY

The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday through videoconferencing to discuss the Emergency Operations Center.

For those interested, the county livestreams public meetings on its Facebook page (facebook.com/BentonCoGov).

— Philomath Express

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News