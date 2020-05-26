You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday’s Public Meetings (Wednesday, May 27, 2020)

Philomath School District Office artwork
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, May 27:

SCHOOLS

The Philomath School District Budget Committee plans to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday with participants to communicate through videoconferencing.

The meeting will be available to view via Facebook Live on the Philomath School District Board Chamber page.

Members of the public who would like to comment are asked to contact finance director Bill Mancuso by sending an email to bill.mancuso@philomath.k12.or.us or by calling 541-929-3169. Comments must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

To see a copy of the 2020-21 proposed budget, click here.

Budget Committee members included chair Jim Kildea, vice chair Shelley Niemann, Greg Gerding, Anton Grube and Karen Skinkis — all members of the school board — along with Craig McDaniel, Tom Klipfel, Michelle Kutzler, Kimberley Lopez and Rick Wells.

For more information, go online to www.philomathsd.net/departments/business-office/budget-committee.

— Philomath Express

