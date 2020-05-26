Wednesday’s Public Meetings (Wednesday, May 27, 2020)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Wednesday, May 27:

SCHOOLS

The Philomath School District Budget Committee plans to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday with participants to communicate through videoconferencing.

The meeting will be available to view via Facebook Live on the Philomath School District Board Chamber page.

Members of the public who would like to comment are asked to contact finance director Bill Mancuso by sending an email to bill.mancuso@philomath.k12.or.us or by calling 541-929-3169. Comments must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.