Zach St. Clair earns degree at University of Utah

University of Utah graduation
UNIVERSITY OF UTAH

Zach St. Clair was among the 8,628 graduates that were part of the University of Utah’s Class of 2020, earning a degree April 30 with a major in mechanical engineering.

