You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Death Notice: Betty Ann Harness

Death Notice: Betty Ann Harness

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Express logo: Death Notice

Betty Ann Harness, 73, a former Philomath resident who graduated from the local high school with the Class of 1965, died March 13, 2020, in Newport. A celebration of life will be held in Tidewater, Oregon in early summer.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Harness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News