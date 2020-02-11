You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Death Notice: Brenda Kay Stephens

Death Notice: Brenda Kay Stephens

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Express logo: Death Notice

Brenda Kay Stephens, 41, of Philomath, died Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and Friends may leave condolences at www.aasum-dufour.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News