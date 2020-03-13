Death Notice: Carol Bernice Smith

Carol Bernice Smith, 83, of Philomath, died March 10, 2020, at her home. A visitation is planned for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 17 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.