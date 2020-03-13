You are the owner of this article.
Death Notice: Carol Bernice Smith

Carol Bernice Smith, 83, of Philomath, died March 10, 2020, at her home. A visitation is planned for 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 17 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Mar 17
Graveside Committal
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
Oak Lawn Memorial Park
2245 SW Whiteside Drive
Corvallis, OR 97333
