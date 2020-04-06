You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Death Notice: Darwin Jay Hanning

Death Notice: Darwin Jay Hanning

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Express logo: Death Notice

Darwin Jay Hanning, 74, of Philomath, died April 3, 2020 at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. No funeral services are planned at this time and interment will occur in the near future at Willamette National Cemetery near Portland. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darwin Hanning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News