Death Notice: Diane M. Tanner

Diane M. Tanner, 73, of Philomath died April 12, 2020, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. There are no plans for a funeral service. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

