Death Notice: Donald E. Fleming

Donald Earl Fleming, 93, of Blodgett, died Dec. 27, 2019 in Corvallis. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Corvallis Evangelical Church (1525 NW Kings Blvd.). A private family interment with military honors took place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the soup kitchen at the College United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 670, Philomath, OR 97370). Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

