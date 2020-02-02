You are the owner of this article.
Death Notice: Gary Wayne Kinman

Gary Wayne Kinman, 73, of Philomath, died Jan. 31, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Corvallis is handling arrangements.

