Death Notice: Grahyl Lee Johnson

Grahyl Lee Johnson, 83, formerly of Philomath, died Jan. 18, 2020, in Idaho. Services are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

