Death Notice: Harry "Wayne" Wigle

Harry "Wayne" Wigle, 83, of Philomath, died Jan. 9, 2020, in Corvallis. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17 from 2-4 p.m. at McHenry Funeral Home. Share your thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

