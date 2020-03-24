You are the owner of this article.
Death Notice: Irene M. Anderton

Ilene Marie Anderton, 79, of Philomath, died March 22, 2020. There is no memorial service planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

