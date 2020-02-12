You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Death Notice: James David White

Death Notice: James David White

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Express logo: Death Notice

James David White, 84, of Philomath, died Feb. 10, 2020. Services are pending. Weddle Funeral Service in Lebanon is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.weddle-funeral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News