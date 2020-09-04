 Skip to main content
Death Notice: James G. Littlefield

James G. Littlefield, 78, of Philomath, died Aug. 29, 2020 at his home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

