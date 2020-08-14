You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notice: Jerie McFarland

Death Notice: Jerie McFarland

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Express logo: Death Notice

Jerie Ann McFarland, 73, of Philomath, died Aug. 5, 2020, at her home. DeMoss-Durdan is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.demossdurdan.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerie McFarland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News