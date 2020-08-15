Death Notice: Jerry Sparks

Return to homepage ×
Jerald “Jerry” Sparks, 69, of Philomath, died Aug. 13, 2020, at his home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
