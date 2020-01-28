Death Notice: Jessica Robi Norton

×
Jessica Robi Norton, 40, of Tigard, who was a 1997 Philomath High School graduate, died Jan. 18, 2020. A celebration of life and potluck reception will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at the Victory Outreach Church, 16022 SE Stark St., Portland.
To plant a tree in memory of Jessica Norton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Brad Fuqua
Editor
