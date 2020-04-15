Death Notice: Karen Lee Zimmerman

×
Karen Lee Zimmerman, 74, of Philomath, died April 14, 2020, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Zimmerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
