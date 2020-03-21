You are the owner of this article.
Death Notice: Larry Spann

Philomath Express logo: Death Notice

Larry Spann, 74, of Florence, who worked in the timber industry in the Philomath-Corvallis area for most of his life and had lived in Alsea, died March 16, 2020. Burns’s Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

