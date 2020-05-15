You are the owner of this article.
Death Notice: Lillie May Hood

Lillie May Hood, 81, of Philomath, died May 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

