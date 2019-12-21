You are the owner of this article.
Death Notice: Margarette Eula Darling

Margarette Eula Darling, 97, of Philomath, died Dec. 14, 2019 in Corvallis. A private burial is planned for the family at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

