Death Notice: Merle Eugene Woods

Merle Eugene Woods, 89, of Corvallis, and a 1956 graduate of Philomath High School, died Feb. 17, 2020. On Feb. 20, a celebration of life was held at the Circle Church of Christ and a graveside service was held at Oaklawn Memorial Cemetery in Corvallis.

